If You Give a Child a Book…

The Scripps Howard Fund is the public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company, including improving childhood literacy.

They've partnered with Rookwood Pottery to create a beautiful, hand crafted ceramic tile bookmark. For each bookmark purchased, Rookwood will donate one book to a child in need. Books are distributed during free Scholastic book fairs in low-income schools in your communities.

You can learn more about the book campaign and buy your bookmark by visiting Ifyougiveabook.com

Bookmarks can also be purchased in Rookwood Pottery stores and on their website, rookwood.com