Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Huge savings at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom’s Super Saturday Sale

Don’t miss Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom’s Super Saturday Sale on Sept. 20. Shop 5 locations for unbeatable savings up to 60% off appliances and mattresses
Huge savings at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom’s Super Saturday Sale
Posted

Save big during Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom’s Super Saturday Sale. For one day only, get up to 60% off thousands of appliances and mattresses. Shop 5 convenient locations and take advantage of guaranteed best prices.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw