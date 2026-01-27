Huge Savings at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom is helping shoppers save big with exclusive pricing and limited quantities during the Super Saturday Sale. With locations across the tri-state and brand new products with full warranties, now is the time to shop and save! Find a store near you at appliancefactory.com .

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..