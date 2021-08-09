Hoxworth's "Cheers to Saving Lives" Tour featuring Jon Jon

Join Jon Curl and raise your glass to being a lifesaver! Hoxworth Blood Center is thrilled to announce its inaugural “Cheers to Saving Lives” Blood Drive Tour, beginning on August 12.
Hoxworth Blood Center is partnering with more than a dozen local breweries and bars for this brand-new blood drive tour. Individuals who donate at one of the tour dates will receive a limited-edition (empty) growler to fill with their favorite local libations, plus a special gift from the host brewery.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:50:28-04
