Hoxworth's "Cheers to Saving Lives" Tour featuring Jon Jon

Join Jon Curl and raise your glass to being a lifesaver! Hoxworth Blood Center is thrilled to announce its inaugural “Cheers to Saving Lives” Blood Drive Tour, beginning on August 12. Hoxworth Blood Center is partnering with more than a dozen local breweries and bars for this brand-new blood drive tour. Individuals who donate at one of the tour dates will receive a limited-edition (empty) growler to fill with their favorite local libations, plus a special gift from the host brewery.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

