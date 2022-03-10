Hoxworth Celebrates the Month of March With Exclusive Gift for Donors

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Donors who roll up a sleeve at a Hoxworth Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center between March 4 and March 25 will receive an exclusive 3-in-1 tumbler that fits bottles, cans, and beverages. Hoxworth serves over 30 hospitals in the Tri-State area. To schedule a donation, call Hoxworth at 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray