Hoxworth Blood Drive at Music Hall

Hoxworth Blood Center, an internationally-recognized leader in transfusion medicine, was founded in 1938 and is the second oldest blood bank in the country. Hoxworth serves more than 30 area hospitals and medical centers and collects more than 90,000 units of blood products to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.
Now Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up with the Arts for a very special blood drive at Cincinnati Music Hall. Join the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera and more on March 1 from 10am-4pm to save a life.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 12:31:15-05
Hoxworth Blood Center, an internationally-recognized leader in transfusion medicine, was founded in 1938 and is the second oldest blood bank in the country. Hoxworth serves more than 30 area hospitals and medical centers and collects more than 90,000 units of blood products to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team