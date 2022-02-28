Hoxworth Blood Drive at Music Hall

Hoxworth Blood Center, an internationally-recognized leader in transfusion medicine, was founded in 1938 and is the second oldest blood bank in the country. Hoxworth serves more than 30 area hospitals and medical centers and collects more than 90,000 units of blood products to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.

Now Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up with the Arts for a very special blood drive at Cincinnati Music Hall. Join the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera and more on March 1 from 10am-4pm to save a life.