Hoxworth Blood Center's Annual MLK Week of Giving Blood Drive

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a dedicated blood drive in his name.

The annual MLK Week of Giving blood drive, in partnership with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, MLK Coalition, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Phi Psi Omega Chapter, continues through Sunday, Jan. 22 at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers.

Individuals who donate blood or platelets at any of Hoxworth’s NDCs, or select mobile blood drives, will receive an exclusive “Hero Mode ON” sweatshirt as a thank you for their generous donation.

Appointments are highly encouraged at this time. To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit hoxworth.org

Donors should mention Annual MLK Day Blood Drive or group code NUR at time of donation.

#WCPO9Sponsor