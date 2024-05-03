Watch Now
Hoxworth Blood Center May promotion and mobile blood drives

Donate blood or platelets at any of Hoxworth Blood Center’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers or select mobile blood drives during the month of May and receive a FREE 40oz. tumbler!
Posted at 1:08 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 13:08:38-04

Hoxworth Blood Center needs at least 500 blood donors each day, including at least 60 platelet donors to meet the demand of area hospitals. For those interested in donating blood for the first time, standard whole blood donation takes roughly 60 minutes from check-in to post-donation snacks.

CL's Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw caught up with Jackie Marschall, Public Relations Officer for Hoxworth, to learn what is in store for this month.

Visit Hoxworth.org today to schedule your appointment today.

