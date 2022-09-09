Watch Now
Hoxworth Blood Center Issues Critical Appeal for All Blood Types

Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:51:48-04

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is issuing a critical appeal for ALL blood types prior to two-day shutdown. All eligible donors are being asked to immediately donate blood or platelets. Hoxworth Blood Center will not be collecting blood Wednesday, September 14 and Thursday, September 15 as the blood center transitions its data to a new computer system on September 16 to better serve blood donors and hospital partners. To ensure a healthy and stable blood supply for local patients in more than 30 regional hospitals, Hoxworth Blood Center needs the Greater Cincinnati community to come together and roll up a sleeve for friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues in need.

Appointments are highly encouraged at this time, and masks are required. To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit hoxworth.org

