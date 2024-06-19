Hoxworth Blood Center honors World Sickle Cell Awareness Day

Today is World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, and Hoxworth Blood Center is highlighting the patients who know firsthand what it’s like to live with this disease. CL’s Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with two Sickle Cell Warriors, Dezrion Watts, and Jasmine Spencer, about how they find joy amid a sometimes debilitating disease. Hoxworth needs diverse blood donors to help people like Dezrion and Jasmine. 1 in 3 African American donors is a match for someone battling Sickle Cell Disease.

To donate, visit hoxworth.org and schedule your appointment today.

#WCPO9Sponsor

