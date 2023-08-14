Hoxworth Blood Center: Hell is Real Blood Drive Competition

Do you bleed blue and orange?

Major League Soccer’s two Ohio clubs, FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew, have launched the Hell is Real Blood Drive Competition. The drive is happening now until August 25 and will see which club’s supporters can donate more blood to help those in need.

Pete Scalia met up with Jackie Marschall from Hoxworth Blood Center to see where Cincinnati stands in the competition.

For more information and to schedule a blood donation at a Hoxworth donor center or participating blood drive, visit: https://hoxworth.org/groups/fcc

