Hoxworth Blood Center Celebrates 85 Years

Posted at 2:54 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Hoxworth Blood Center is celebrating 85 years of savings lives close to home! As a token of appreciation and to celebrate, Hoxworth will be gifting all blood and platelet donors with Hoxworth lounge pants plus one FREE Cincinnati Zoo ticket December 1-10 at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers. Hoxworth lounge pants will be gifted to all donors the remainder of the month through December 31.

To learn more and to schedule your donation, visit hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910.

#WCPO9Sponsor

