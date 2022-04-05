Hoxworth Blood Center : Calling All Donors!

Make plans now for a spring visit to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens! With a blood or platelet donation at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center or selected mobile units during the dates of April 4 – April 24, donors will receive one free ticket admission to the Cincinnati Zoo. Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and requires over 400 units of blood and 60 platelets each day to meet the need of patients in our local Tri-State hospitals. Appointments are encouraged and masks are required. Visit www.hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910 to schedule your donation today!

