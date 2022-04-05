Hoxworth Blood Center : Calling All Donors!

Make plans now for a spring visit to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens! With a blood or platelet donation at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center or selected mobile units during the dates of April 4 – April 24, donors will receive one free ticket admission to the Cincinnati Zoo. Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and requires over 400 units of blood and 60 platelets each day to meet the need of patients in our local Tri-State hospitals. Appointments are encouraged and masks are required. Visit www.hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910 to schedule your donation today!
#WCPO9Sponsor
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:52:38-04
Make plans now for a spring visit to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens! With a blood or platelet donation at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center or selected mobile units during the dates of April 4 – April 24, donors will receive one free ticket admission to the Cincinnati Zoo. Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and requires over 400 units of blood and 60 platelets each day to meet the need of patients in our local Tri-State hospitals. Appointments are encouraged and masks are required. Visit www.hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910 to schedule your donation today!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team