Hoxworth Blood Center and Make-A-Wish Team Up to Grant a Wish For Local Teen Battling Leukemia

William’s Wish, a Greater Cincinnati community blood drive, kicks off October 7 as a way to inspire new blood donors to give and save countless lives through his wish. William, an 18-year-old Fairfield High School senior, has been battling leukemia yet wants to use his illness to take the focus off him and give back to his community.

To give back, William is partnering with Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, to grant his wish and fulfill a heartfelt appeal of holding a month-long blood drive as a thank you to the community for all it has given him during his battle with leukemia. During treatment, William, of Liberty Township, realized how vital blood donations are to kids with critical illnesses like him. He hopes to inspire new blood donors to give and save countless lives through his wish.

William’s Wish will be a Greater Cincinnati blood drive that kicks off October 7 with an 8:00AM pep rally at Fairfield High School as part of the school’s homecoming activities as well as a way to honor William.

Community members willing to donate blood or platelets can do so in his name at any of Hoxworth’s seven neighborhood donor centers through October 31. Donors will have the opportunity to write inspirational messages at the donor centers, where they will be amassed and given to William as a present.

To donate blood or platelets in honor of William and to fulfil his wish, donors can schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910 or visiting hoxworth.org. Be sure to use the group code of C248 at the time of donation so it gets tracked for William’s Wish.

