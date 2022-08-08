Watch Now
Hoxworth Blood Center and FC Cincinnati Team Up to Save Lives in the Community

Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 08, 2022
Calling all soccer fans!

Hoxworth Blood Center and F-C Cincinnati are teaming up to save lives in the community. Jackie Marschall, the Public Information Officer at Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is here in studio to tell us more about their upcoming blood drive.

Appointments are highly encouraged due to the popularity of this event, and masks are required for all donors, volunteers, and staff at this time. Donors can schedule their donation by calling 513-451-0910 or visiting hoxworth.org

