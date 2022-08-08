Hoxworth Blood Center and FC Cincinnati Team Up to Save Lives in the Community

Calling all soccer fans!

Hoxworth Blood Center and F-C Cincinnati are teaming up to save lives in the community. Jackie Marschall, the Public Information Officer at Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is here in studio to tell us more about their upcoming blood drive.

Appointments are highly encouraged due to the popularity of this event, and masks are required for all donors, volunteers, and staff at this time. Donors can schedule their donation by calling 513-451-0910 or visiting hoxworth.org

#WCPO9Sponsor