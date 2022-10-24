Watch Now
How to Pick a Health Insurance Plan

Posted at 11:39 AM, Oct 24, 2022
Health insurance open enrollment is coming up this fall for millions of Americans, whether you get your health insurance through work, on the Exchange Marketplace or are eligible for Medicare. Caitlin Clipp, Executive Director with UnitedHealthcare of Ohio provides us with tips on how to pick a health plan.

Open enrollment is the time each year when millions of Americans across the country have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for the upcoming year. Enrollment periods aren’t the same for everyone, so there are key dates to keep in mind:

  • For the 170-180 million Americans with employer-provided coverage, many employers set aside a 2 to 3 week period between September and December.
  • For the 64 million people enrolled in Medicare, Medicare Annual Enrollment runs each year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
  • Enrollment in individual state exchanges will run this year between November and December in most states.

For more health insurance tips, visit UHCOpenEnrollment.com

