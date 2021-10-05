How to Make Any Home a Sanctuary with Laila Ali

Laila Ali is best known as a world class athlete and TV host, but what you may not know is that this amazing lady also has a passion for home design. That’s why Laila has created her own modern living collection from At Home . It's a curated line to help you create a modern and refined, yet still inviting and comfortable refuge within your own home.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.