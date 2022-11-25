How to Know it's Time to Change Your Doctor

Obviously, the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is important for older Americans and your viewers will be hearing a lot about it. But what’s also important, and often overlooked, is the opportunity to change your doctor.

The right doctor can help you stay healthier so you can do the little things that bring you happiness – things like playing with grandchildren, being able to walk to the store to do your own shopping, or even being able to hear and see your favorite TV program in comfort. Most importantly, the right doctor can help keep you out of the hospital. Many older people don’t realize that if they have difficulty getting an appointment or managing chronic conditions or if they worry that visiting a doctor is too expensive, it might be time for a change.

Dr. Alexandria Beranger, the National director of Quality and Patient Experience at Dedicated Senior Medical Center, joined Cincy Lifestyle to provide guidance on how to find a doctor who will listen and is compassionate and available.

For more information, visit MyDedicatedDoctor.com

