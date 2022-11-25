Watch Now
How to Give to Causes Close to Your Heart this Giving Tuesday

November 29th is GivingTuesday – a day that encourages people to give back whatever they can to charities and causes close to their hearts. To say this is a huge day for action is a massive understatement. In 2021, over $2.7 billion was donated on GivingTuesday and an estimated 35 million individuals participated. This year is predicted to be even bigger. So how do you get involved and what are the easiest ways to donate? Trae Bodge is here to answer all your GivingTuesday questions.

Smart shopping expert and journalist, Trae Bodge, spoke with Michelle Hopkins about how to get involved in #GivingTuesday

For more information visit, PayPal.com/donate

You can find Trae’s money-saving content on truetrae.com, and @truetrae on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

