How to Ensure Your Home is Safe from Lead Hazards

Hamilton County’s program offers valuable services, including free HEPA vacuum rentals for effective cleaning and paint chip and soil testing to assess lead levels. With a simple phone call (513-421-5323), families can access these resources to ensure their homes are safe. For more information, visit HCPH.org
In homes built before 1978, lead paint can pose serious health risks, especially for young children. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Stephanie Gibson, an environmental health specialist at Hamilton County Public Health, about how to detect and reduce lead risks in your home.

