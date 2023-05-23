Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

How to Check “Best Trip Ever” Off Your Pet’s Bucket List

Travelers are looking for every opportunity to bring their pets on the road with them this year. Puppy Bowl Ref Dan Schachner shares tips to make your pet’s next trip one to remember
Posted at 8:36 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 08:36:06-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The number of travelers using the "pet friendly" filter on Hilton.com grew by double-digits last summer, making it the website’s third most engaged booking feature. Pet-friendly travel content has also seen a surge in popularity, a sign that travelers are looking for trip inspiration and vacation ideas for the whole family, including our four-legged friends.

As people continue to spend more time with their pets than ever before, hotels, restaurants and even entire cities are catering to our furry friends in new, creative ways – making travel as pet-welcoming and stress-free as possible. But with so much information out there, how can you easily curate the perfect summer vacation for you—and your pets? Fortunately for the pet families, Dan Schachner shares the best locations, activities and places to rest your paws at the end of a long day.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM