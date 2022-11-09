Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

How the Holidays Can Impact Women’s Health in Unexpected Ways

Nationally Recognized OB/GYN Talks Women’s Health + Holiday Stress, Offers Tips for Keeping Wellness on Track this Season
Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 11:41:28-05

It’s holiday movie time! Scenes of joyous reunions, beautiful winter landscapes, special family memories being made – yes. That’s the movie version.

In reality, it can be long days of working, then cleaning the house, prepping meals, hosting visiting family, you name it. And, if a stressed body is more vulnerable to infection, then the holidays are prime time for health issues. Staying in tune with your body, recognizing physical symptoms and having the right treatments on hand can keep your holiday calendar on track. Dr. Taraneh Shirazian is a recognized leader in women’s health and an accomplished gynecologic surgeon, and gynecologist. As an expert in women’s wellness, she joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss how a shift in your normal routine can cause stress to your body, which may be more vulnerable to infection during the holiday season.

For more information, visit Monistat.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!