How Tech is Reinventing Batman

Originally appearing in Detective Comics #27 in 1939, Batman is one of the most popular characters in pop culture worldwide. From his iconic roster of villains, his one-man war against crime and corruption, brooding detective work, and perhaps most importantly, his human element (a superhero without superpowers), Batman has been able to resonate with fans for 84 years, with no end in sight. With 21 films, 18 TV series, 3 musicals, and thousands of comics and graphic novels, the Dark Knight’s popularity continues to grow. Millions of fans around the globe have their own version of the beloved Caped Crusader, reflecting the pop culture of their time.

Now, thanks to the combined efforts of former Disney Imagineers, cutting-edge innovators, and integrated storytellers, fans are able to experience the Batman Universe like never before. The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City is a first-of-its-kind mixed reality game that seamlessly blends state-of-the-art mobile augmented reality (AR) technology with award-winning, immersive storytelling. A recipient of Gaming Trend’s “Best of Gen Con” award and finalist in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards, Panic in Gotham City is pushing the boundaries of at-home immersive and mixed reality experiences, setting the stage for what’s next in the genre.

Susan Bonds, CEO of Infinite Rabbit Holes, and Alex Lieu, Chief Creative Officer of Infinite Rabbit Holes, joined Pete Scalia to discuss Batman's role in shaping pop culture!

