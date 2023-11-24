Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

How Social Factors Impact Our Health

Social drivers of health are the non-medical factors—such as financial health, nutrition, housing, and transportation—that impact individuals’ health outcomes. Unmet social needs can exacerbate health conditions, prevent people from accessing needed health care in a timely fashion, and increase reliance on more costly hospital and emergency services.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 11:00:01-05

Social drivers of health are the non-medical factors—such as financial health, nutrition, housing, and transportation—that impact individuals’ health outcomes. Unmet social needs can exacerbate health conditions, prevent people from accessing needed health care in a timely fashion, and increase reliance on more costly hospital and emergency services.

Helping Medicare beneficiaries address social needs by connecting them to services in their community – like financial supports, meal delivery, housing assistance, and ride sharing – can improve health outcomes and quality of life and support effective use of the health care system. Health plans and providers, community-based social service organizations, and government agencies each have a role to play in addressing social drivers of health.

For more information, visit unitedhealthgroup.com/research

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023