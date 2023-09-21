Watch Now
How PTSD Service Dogs Help Veterans

Veterinarian Dr. RuthAnn Lobos of Purina &amp; Service Dog Advocate Nicole Lanahan Highlight How Dog Chow Helps Veterans Through Service Dog Salute
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:49:24-04

Roughly 3.5 million military veterans experience PTSD, and while research shows that service dogs are demonstrated to reduce the severity of PTSD symptoms and suicidal behaviors, only 1% of vets in need who seek a service dog receive one each year.

Michelle Hopkins spoke with veterinarian Dr. RuthAnn Lobos and Nicole Lanahan, Executive Dir. of Got Your Six Support Dogs, to discuss the impact PTSD service dogs have on veterans’ daily lives. As part of their Service Dog Salute program, Dog Chow brought back the Visible Impact Award to honor outstanding PTSD service dogs. Through October 13th, dog lovers can join in selecting Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the finalists at DogChow.com/service. For every vote, Dog Chow will donate $5 (up to $75,000) to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans to help train more PTSD service dogs.

For more information, visit DogChow.com/service

#WCPO9Sponsor

