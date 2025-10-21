Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How Mercy Health helps with sinus, allergy, and ear issues

From sinus inflammation to hearing loss, Mercy Health’s ENT and audiology experts provide personalized care, on-site testing, and treatment all in one place.
Sinus infections, ear pain, or hearing loss can make daily life difficult, but expert care is closer than you think. At Mercy Health, ENT specialist Dr. Nicholas Eberle and audiologist Dr. Nicole Besse work together to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, including sinus inflammation, allergies, hearing loss, and tinnitus. With audiology services available on site, patients can receive hearing tests, medical evaluations, and personalized treatment plans in one convenient visit. Don’t let sinus or hearing issues hold you back. Schedule an appointment today and take the first step toward clearer hearing and easier breathing by calling 513-637-9995.

