How Inflation is Impacting Pets and their Families

Posted at 1:12 PM, May 12, 2023
Most people are aware of how poverty and structural inequality create challenges and barriers to accessing healthy food, education, jobs, health care and housing and how inflation is only making the crisis worse. Pet resources are no different.

Over the past 20 years, the The Humane Society of the United States has helped keep half a million pets and their families together, happy and healthy by providing access to veterinary care and supplies. Through a new campaign called “More Than a Pet,” the organization is sounding an alarm about this crisis that is only getting worse.

Pete Scalia spoke with Kitty Block, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States to talk more about the crisis and how the new "More Than a Pet" campaign is celebrating the human-animal bond.

Learn more at www.HumaneSociety.org/MoreThanAPet

