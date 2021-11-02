Watch
How COVID-19 Has Changed the Legal Industry

How COVID-19 Has Changed the Legal Industry
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:05:10-04

The COVID-19 pandemic put intense pressure on people, communities and industries across the globe. This changed the way we live and work, including how things happen in the legal sector. The 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic asked for insight from more than 700 legal professionals across the United States and Europe on how they navigated 2020 and the trends and forecasts for the future. The two top trends cited as having the biggest impact on their organizations over the next three years were: Increasing Importance of Legal Technology (77%); and Coping with Increased Volume and Complexity of Information (77%).

