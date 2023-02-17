Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Lights Up Cincinnati this Weekend

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is in Cincinnati for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University for three epic performances!

Tickets start at just $28 for adults and $14 for children. Tickets are available at www.thetruistarena.com, www.ticketmaster.com or the Truist Arena Box Office. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, February 18, 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM

Saturday, February 18, 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM

Sunday, February 19, 2:30 PM / Crash Zone, 12PM

Watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ - LIGHT UP the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family!

The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees! Passes will be available to purchase at $7.50 per person as an add-on to your tickets while supplies last.

