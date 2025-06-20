Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Hot Tech Picks for a Cooler, Smarter Summer

From outdoor Wi-Fi to Disney-themed tablets, Mario Armstrong highlights the season’s best tech for family fun, streaming, reading and more.
Hot Tech Picks for a Cooler, Smarter Summer
Posted

Looking to upgrade your summer setup? Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong has teamed up with top brands to spotlight the coolest gadgets for the season. Whether you’re reading by the pool with the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, extending Wi-Fi outdoors with the eero Outdoor 7, or keeping the kids busy with the Disney Stitch Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet and LEGO City F1 set, there’s something here for everyone. Plus, for movie nights and summer sports, don’t miss the 2025 Roku Plus Series TV and Roku Streaming Stick+

For more information, visit intheNews.tv

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw