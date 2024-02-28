Hot Product Finds from Design & Construction Week
Prev
Next
Hot Product Finds from Design & Construction Week
Posted at 3:02 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 15:02:40-05
Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer and Kathryn Emery, 20+ Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert visited Design & Construction Week Show to find design and building items to make life easier and better. To see more on the products visit www.bethebesthome.com.
Products seen: https://www.clopaydoor.com/ Garage Doors, Moen's Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff https://www.moen.com/flo, DAP 2in1 Wall Ceiling Spray Texture & Wall Cavity Foam www.DAP.com/spray-texture, New aLL-Pro Corner™ part of the TandoStone Composite Stone System https://www.tandobp.com/en/products/tandostone
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..