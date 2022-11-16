Hot Holiday Gifts and Gadgets

Finding the hottest gifts and gadgets this holiday season can be challenging. Here to help, just in time for the shopping season, is an internationally recognized social media expert and host of the show What’s Trending to provide insight and expertise for finding the perfect presents to make this a special holiday. Shira Lazar shares unique insight into the hottest gifts and gadgets that everyone will be looking for. This year, the experts are advising consumers to make their purchases early and send gifts with plenty of time for the holidays.

STAY ON BUDGET DURING THE HOLIDAYS

This season, checkout with PayPal and select Pay Later to choose the payment option that works best for anyone’s budget. Pay Later with PayPal gives everyone more flexibility for their early holiday preparations by letting anyone spread out payments over time to better suit any budget. They have options to break purchases into four payments, every two weeks or monthly payments, so it gives everyone more choices in how to pay for purchases. For more information, visit www.paypal.com

TRENDING FOR TECHNOLOGY

Check out RCA. They have affordable electronics and make the perfect gift for those who compute on the go. Their 15” Slim Laptop features an Intel Pentium processor for fast connectivity and Windows 11 for faster startups. The RCA Android Tablet Bundles come in a variety of color choices, two screen sizes, with integrated touch screen, lots of storage, and a quad-core processor. The 8-inch has a Folio Case and Earbuds and the 10-inch includes a Bluetooth keyboard and headphones. The tablet bundles are available on HSN.com starting just under $80, and you can visit RCA.com for their full lineup.

GIFT SUGGESTIONS FOR GAMERS

Get ready to experience Sonic like never before with Sonic Frontiers. This new high-speed, action-adventure platformer is perfect for Sonic fans and all gamers. The new open-zone platforming features exhilarating combat and intriguing puzzles. Sonic Frontiers is the evolution of Sonic, and is available now for $59.99 on all current gen consoles and P-C. In the new game Sonic journeys to a mysterious land in search of the Chaos Emeralds, battling powerful enemies while exploring a world of action, adventure and mystery.

TRENDING GADGET GIFTS

This product has more than 70-thousand positive reviews on amazon. It is the YES YOU CAN by Kitchen Mama. Kitchen Mama is the number one best-selling electric can opener on Amazon. Easy-to-use, hands-free that with a push of a button opens the can rim cleanly, eliminating all sharp edges and providing a safe experience for users of all ages. Kitchen Mama has a tilted blade that provides minimal food contact, so lift the lid without touching food. Available on Amazon, but anyone can find it through the Kitchen Mama website, Walmart.com and other online retailers.

