Hosting Hacks for Summer Parties
Prev
Next
Summer just got sweeter. Chef Brooke Parkhurst dishes up drinks, desserts, and fun grilling ideas to elevate your next party.
Posted
and last updated
Take your summer party to the next level with chef and cookbook author Brooke Parkhurst. She’s sharing her favorite bold flavors, from sweet chili lime cocktails to fun iced coffee recipes and easy family-made desserts. Whether you’re grilling with friends or cooling off with a creamsicle-inspired drink, these ideas are sure to impress. Learn more at www.TipsOnTV.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..