Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Host a Friendsgiving to Remember

Host a Friendsgiving to Remember! For more information and additional resources, visit FindYourTable2023.com. And for any other turkey questions, the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line are just a phone call (1-800-BUTTERBALL) or click away.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 11:19:51-05

To make this Thanksgiving the most memorable yet, Butterball and Bumble For Friends, the new standalone friend-finding app from Bumble, are teaming up to help your viewers make new friends and new plans this Thanksgiving! To launch the #FindYourTable campaign, the experts in Thanksgiving and friendship threw a Friendsgiving party in the Big Apple. The event brought Bumble For Friends users together to meet, mingle, learn how to roast a turkey, and make connections to help fill their Friendsgiving table.

For more information and additional resources, visit FindYourTable2023.com. And for any other turkey questions, the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line are just a phone call (1-800-BUTTERBALL) or click away.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

New season, more fun, appointment TV!