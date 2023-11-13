Host a Friendsgiving to Remember

To make this Thanksgiving the most memorable yet, Butterball and Bumble For Friends, the new standalone friend-finding app from Bumble, are teaming up to help your viewers make new friends and new plans this Thanksgiving! To launch the #FindYourTable campaign, the experts in Thanksgiving and friendship threw a Friendsgiving party in the Big Apple. The event brought Bumble For Friends users together to meet, mingle, learn how to roast a turkey, and make connections to help fill their Friendsgiving table.

For more information and additional resources, visit FindYourTable2023.com. And for any other turkey questions, the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line are just a phone call (1-800-BUTTERBALL) or click away.

