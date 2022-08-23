Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Hope to Dream with St. Vincent de Paul and Morris Furniture

St. Vincent de Paul Teams with Morris Furniture to Provide Beds to Children
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 13:25:28-04

Every night across Greater Cincinnati, many children are laying down to sleep on the floor, on couches, or even with other family members, because they do not have a bed of their own. For the sixth year, St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati (SVDP), Morris Furniture and Ashley are partnering to ensure more children have a safe and comfortable bed to fall asleep in.

The effort will kick off on Tuesday, August 23, with a telethon hosted by WCPO 9 to raise funding and support for SVDP’s Bed Program. So far this year, 492 children have already received a bed from SVDP. Funding from this telethon will help provide beds to even more kids as a new school year begins.

Donations of any size can be made by calling (513) 719-4929 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. $175 provides a complete bed set for a neighbor in need. Donations may also be made at any time at SVDPcincinnati.org.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.