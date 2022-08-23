Hope to Dream with St. Vincent de Paul and Morris Furniture

Every night across Greater Cincinnati, many children are laying down to sleep on the floor, on couches, or even with other family members, because they do not have a bed of their own. For the sixth year, St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati (SVDP), Morris Furniture and Ashley are partnering to ensure more children have a safe and comfortable bed to fall asleep in.

The effort will kick off on Tuesday, August 23, with a telethon hosted by WCPO 9 to raise funding and support for SVDP’s Bed Program. So far this year, 492 children have already received a bed from SVDP. Funding from this telethon will help provide beds to even more kids as a new school year begins.

Donations of any size can be made by calling (513) 719-4929 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. $175 provides a complete bed set for a neighbor in need. Donations may also be made at any time at SVDPcincinnati.org.

