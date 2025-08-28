Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hope to Dream Telethon: Give the gift of a bed

Tonight’s Hope to Dream Telethon on WCPO 9 supports St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati, raising funds to provide nearly 2,400 beds each year to families who need them most.
Imagine being a child who has to sleep on the floor, on a chair, or sharing a bed every night. Sadly, that’s the reality for many families in our community. Thanks to Hope to Dream, hundreds of children have been given the gift of a bed of their own, but the need is still great.

Tonight on WCPO 9, the Hope to Dream Telethon will raise funds to provide beds for children and families in need. St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati distributes nearly 2,400 beds each year. Every donation makes a difference. Learn more or give today at svdpcincinnati.org.

