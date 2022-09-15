Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Every child deserves a good night's sleep. The lives of 75 children has forever changed. St. Vincent de Paul of Cincinnati's Hope to Dream fundraiser provided 75 children with a comfortable place to sleep each night with their very own bed. Kristen Gallagher from St. Vincent de Paul of Cincinnati and Jessica Ryan from Morris Furniture Company joined Cincy Lifestyle to talk about the success of this event and what it means to them.
