Hope for Patients with a Rare Form of Lung Cancer

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare form of cancer that affects the lining of the lungs and is the most common type of mesothelioma. MPM is usually caused by exposure at work to asbestos. In fact, at least 90% of all mesothelioma cases are due to asbestos exposure. For over 15 years, there were no new treatments approved for patients with MPM. This changed in 2019 with the approval* of Optune Lua, a wearable device that is used with chemotherapy to treat unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic MPM.

* FDA approved under the Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) pathway.