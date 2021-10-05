Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Hope for Patients with a Rare Form of Lung Cancer

items.[0].videoTitle
Hope for Patients with a Rare Form of Lung Cancer
Posted at 6:09 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:09:02-04

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare form of cancer that affects the lining of the lungs and is the most common type of mesothelioma. MPM is usually caused by exposure at work to asbestos. In fact, at least 90% of all mesothelioma cases are due to asbestos exposure. For over 15 years, there were no new treatments approved for patients with MPM. This changed in 2019 with the approval* of Optune Lua, a wearable device that is used with chemotherapy to treat unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic MPM.

* FDA approved under the Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) pathway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020