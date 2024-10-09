Hope and Healing: UC's Groundbreaking Blood Cancer Healing Center

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is the future of cancer care. The brand-new Blood Cancer Healing Center is the most comprehensive center in the nation with access to everything a blood cancer patient needs, all under one roof. World-class in-patient and out-patient care, groundbreaking clinical trials, survivorship, integrative medicine and spiritual care are easily accessible in one place to give blood cancer patients the opportunity for better outcomes.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..