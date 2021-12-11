Hoonicorn vs. The World Season 2

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that NaturalMotion, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., is the official game partner of professional rally driver and Internet phenomenon, Ken Block, for the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2). In the game, players collect and tune the hottest and latest cars to compete on tracks – all in unsurpassed state of the art graphics and high visual fidelity.

Ken Block, who first entered the competitive rally racing world in 2005, created his award-winning viral video series, Gymkhana, shortly thereafter, paving the way for the creation of the Hoonigan brand. As a co-founder of DC Shoes, a winner of 16 U.S. rallies, six-time Global RallyCross Championship race winner and an X Games superstar, Ken Block is both a racing legend and a social media sensation.

CSR2 kicks off its partnership with Ken Block with the premiere of the Hoonicorn vs. The World 2 in-game event today, which will run through December 7, 2021, in conjunction with the series’ broadcast season on the popular Hoonigan YouTube channel.

Hoonicorn vs. the World 2, which pits Block’s 1,400hp AWD Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2 in straight line races versus some of the world’s fastest-in-class vehicles, is narrated by Ken Block and his daughter Lia, an aspiring race car driver who was introduced to the world of

racing by her father at an early age. As a special highlight of the in-game event, players can get racing tips by following Ken as he teaches Lia to drag race.

“I am stoked to kick off this exciting partnership with CSR2, which enables players around the world to experience the thrill and adrenaline of driving the Hoonicorn from the comfort of their mobile phone,” said Ken Block. “Racing my daughter, Lia, in the game makes this campaign so fun to me, and I look forward to sharing my passion for racing with the CSR2 gaming community.”

Through the partnership, CSR2 introduces players to “hooning,” a mix of aggressive and precision driving that Ken Block has become known for performing in a variety of race-prepared vehicles. As part of the collaboration, all of Ken Block and Hoonigan’s cars will also be featured in-game, and Block’s real-life vehicles and gear will feature the CSR2 logo.

“We are extremely excited to embark on this multi-year partnership with Ken Block, which marks an important milestone for CSR2,” said Julian Widdows, Vice President of CSR2 Racing. “Ken’s artistic and fearless approach to racing has ignited the passion of speed enthusiasts around the world. He is a racing legend, and we look forward to bringing his extraordinary talent to the mobile screen.”

The new Hoonicorn vs. The World 2 in-game event brings to CSR2 Block’s 1,400 horsepower Ford Mustang RTR Hoonicorn V2, which represents an upgrade to Block’s original Hoonicorn. Players can race Ken’s car against CSR2’s 15 fastest cars, including the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, SSC Tuatara and Weaver Customs’ Twisted Mistress. Through a total of 40 races, players can earn in-game rewards including special parts and new upgrades.

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play.