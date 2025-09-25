Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Homearama returns to Oakley with rooftop views and bold design

From rooftop escapes to bold design, Homearama returns Sept 27–Oct 12 in Oakley. Tour stunning homes, explore the latest trends, and gather ideas for your dream home.
Homearama returns to Oakley with rooftop views and bold design
Posted
and last updated

This year’s Homearama offers more than homes... It’s about ideas, inspiration, and innovation. Located in Oakley, the showcase features 3- and 4-story homes with elevators, rooftop escapes, and vibrant design details that highlight the latest trends.

Whether you’re planning a remodel, building new, or simply looking for creative ways to refresh your space, this show offers endless possibilities.

Join the event Sept 27–Oct 12 at Foundry Park at Three Oaks in Oakley. Parking is free, and all event details can be found at www.cincyhomearama.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw