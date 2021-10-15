Home Preparedness and Propane

This year, a record-breaking arctic storm in Texas and heat waves in the Pacific Northwest left people in extreme danger as they were without electricity for extended periods. In fact, extreme weather and power outages are becoming so frequent, homeowners with all-electric homes may want to consider reducing their dependency on the fragile electric grid by switching one or more appliances or installing a backup generator that uses an affordable, reliable and clean power source like propane.

DIY Star and HGTV Host Anthony Carrino teamed up with the Propane Education & Research Council or PERC, to share how propane keeps his family safe and his home running. Carrino is helping to educate homeowners about the efficiency, savings, and cleaner emissions of using propane gas, and how propane is a practical and environmentally friendly energy source in many cases.

