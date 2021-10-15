Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Home Preparedness and Propane

items.[0].videoTitle
Home Preparedness and Propane
Posted at 12:57 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:57:44-04

This year, a record-breaking arctic storm in Texas and heat waves in the Pacific Northwest left people in extreme danger as they were without electricity for extended periods. In fact, extreme weather and power outages are becoming so frequent, homeowners with all-electric homes may want to consider reducing their dependency on the fragile electric grid by switching one or more appliances or installing a backup generator that uses an affordable, reliable and clean power source like propane.

DIY Star and HGTV Host Anthony Carrino teamed up with the Propane Education & Research Council or PERC, to share how propane keeps his family safe and his home running. Carrino is helping to educate homeowners about the efficiency, savings, and cleaner emissions of using propane gas, and how propane is a practical and environmentally friendly energy source in many cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020