Home Improvement Inspiration with Shane Duffy

Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle home improvement projects and make changes. The key is to have a plan to assess, repair and make upgrades to a home and landscape. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space is what Shane Duffy does for clients on the hit HGTV show Build It Forward. Just in time to start those much-needed Spring and Summer renovations and repairs, the HGTV host joined Michelle Hopkins to share special DIY home improvement projects and products for making every home special. In Build It Forward, Duffy and Taniya Nayak surprise five amazing individuals who give their all to their community with life-changing home makeovers.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor