Holiday special: $14.95 Plexaderm trial pack

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you want a fresher look fast, Plexaderm offers a temporary solution that works quickly. Apply a small amount on clean skin, let it set, and see a smoother finish. This holiday season, try the trial pack for $14.95 with free shipping. Visit plexadermtrial.com and follow Plexaderm Skincare on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/Plexaderm ) and on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/plexaderm ).

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..