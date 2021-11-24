Holiday Social Shopping and Retail Insights

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner and this year, Facebook and Instagram are the place to find exclusive deals from your favorite brands, as well as exclusive product lines dropping and available for purchase only on Facebook. With deals and gifts for everyone on your list, you can shop big brands like Macy’s and Sephora, or your favorite small businesses this holiday season. Learn about the upcoming deals available on Facebook for Black Friday and Cyber 5 and mark your calendars for upcoming live shopping streams where brands will be revealing exclusive new product lines.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 19:11:06-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team