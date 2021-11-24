Holiday Social Shopping and Retail Insights

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner and this year, Facebook and Instagram are the place to find exclusive deals from your favorite brands, as well as exclusive product lines dropping and available for purchase only on Facebook. With deals and gifts for everyone on your list, you can shop big brands like Macy’s and Sephora, or your favorite small businesses this holiday season. Learn about the upcoming deals available on Facebook for Black Friday and Cyber 5 and mark your calendars for upcoming live shopping streams where brands will be revealing exclusive new product lines.