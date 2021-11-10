Holiday Road Trip Travel 101

As the holiday season approaches, Americans are anticipating long-awaited travel plans and concerns around road safety are top of mind. A recent 3M survey found approximately half of Americans plan to travel for the upcoming holidays, with over 60 percent planning to travel by car. According the survey, Americans are most concerned around road safety when travelling during peak holiday times and on longer trips outside their communities.

Whether planning for a quick weekend getaway with family or a longer vacation for some rest and relaxation, there are several tips to keep in mind when hitting the road, in order to ensure safety is the top priority and you reach your destination safely.