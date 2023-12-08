Holiday Party Entertaining Tips

The holiday entertaining season has begun! But if you’re feeling the strain of the season already, don’t get your tinsel in a tangle! Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson joined Pete Scalia with her tips and party tricks.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..