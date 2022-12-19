Watch Now
Holiday Must-Haves

Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:40:42-05

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shared a few must-haves perfect for the holiday season!

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/.

Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America's favourite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more and Impress your guests this holiday season. Be inspired by our recipes on our website www.stpierrebakery.com.

Looking for that perfect appetizer that will have friends and family raving – but requires very little time to make? Check out all the holiday hacks and recipes at FarmRich.com.

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

