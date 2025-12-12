Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday magic awaits in Central Indiana

Holiday magic is closer than you think. Central Indiana offers festive attractions, local prizes, and a Holiday Adventure Pass, all just a 2-hour drive from Cincinnati.
Holiday magic fills every corner of Central Indiana during the season. From the top-ranked Carmel Christkindlmarkt to sparkling town squares and festive family traditions, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And it’s all just a 2-hour drive from Cincinnati.

The Holiday Adventure Pass is back, making it easier to explore attractions throughout Hamilton County and Indianapolis. This free digital pass lets visitors check in at participating locations right from their phone. While some attractions are ticketed and require separate admission, checking in brings added rewards.

After three check-ins, visitors can earn one of three locally sourced prizes, including a T-shirt, a candle or an ornament from local shops with locations in both Indianapolis and Hamilton County. Those who check in at five attractions are entered to win a future getaway to Central Indiana, complete with a hotel stay and gift cards for dining and attractions.

Start planning your holiday adventure today at VisitHamiltonCounty.com or VisitIndy.com

