Holiday hosting made easy with Chick-fil-A catering

The holidays are all about making memories, spending time with friends and family and enjoying great food. Chick-fil-A catering helps take the pressure off hosting by offering convenient options for a wide range of gatherings, from office meetings to family celebrations and sporting events.

Choose from breakfast favorites like chicken minis paired with fruit or berry parfaits or serve crowd-pleasing lunch options including chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese. Finish the meal with cookies and brownies or add beverages like sweet or unsweet tea and regular or diet lemonade, available by the gallon and ready to serve. Chick-fil-A even offers bags of ice to make party prep even easier.

For a seasonal treat, the peppermint chip milkshake returns for a limited time, featuring Chick-fil-A ice cream blended with peppermint syrup and peppermint bark.

Visit www.chick-fil-a.com to find the Chick-fil-A location nearest you and start your catering order today.

#WCPO9Sponsor